Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. Fluidigm updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 961,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $479.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.57. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Several research analysts have commented on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

