FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

