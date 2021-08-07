FOAM Price Reaches $0.0462 on Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $70,625.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00855717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00100156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00040974 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

