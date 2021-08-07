Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FMTX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 225,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.