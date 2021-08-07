Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FMTX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 225,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.35.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
