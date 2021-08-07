FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $189.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $178.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $752.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FORM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 347,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

