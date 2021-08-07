Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $137,430.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $45.85 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $877.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 50.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

