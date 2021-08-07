Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortive reported second-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. The top-line growth was driven by strength across the portfolio, led by Fluke and Tektronix. Also, strengthening momentum across Fortive Business System tools remained a tailwind. The company recently announced the acquisition of ServiceChannel, which is likely to add strength to its SaaS portfolio. Additionally, the company is of the view that the acquisition will generate higher profits in the near term. This remains a major positive. Further, growing new customer logo wins and recurring bookings are other positives. Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are concerns for the company. Further, increased spending remains a serious risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

