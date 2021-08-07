FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOX. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. FOX has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $90,032,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $48,660,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in FOX by 1,295.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after buying an additional 1,331,131 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in FOX by 2,086.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 893,200 shares during the period. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,052,000. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

