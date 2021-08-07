Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.79.

FRPT opened at $136.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.03. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.83 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,974. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

