FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Issued By Truist Securiti

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of ZI opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,400,937.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250,363 shares of company stock valued at $574,380,685 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.