FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Increased by Analyst

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chesswood Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHW. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$11.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 46.58. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.89.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,757 shares in the company, valued at C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

