FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $6.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.94.

Shares of FIS opened at $133.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.