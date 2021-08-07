FY2021 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Boosted by Barrington Research

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.73. IAA has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 42.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IAA by 41.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IAA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth $245,000.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

