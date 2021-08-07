FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issued By William Blair

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

