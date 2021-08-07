FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 61.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.