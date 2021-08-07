FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

SMFKY opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.