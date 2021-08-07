Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 1693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 70.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.