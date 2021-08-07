Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE:IT opened at $292.88 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $299.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 59.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $2,382,383. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.