Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 89 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $625.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $572.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a one year low of $340.90 and a one year high of $657.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

