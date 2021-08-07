Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $57,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after acquiring an additional 304,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Gentex by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 405,036 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Gentex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 481,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Insiders sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

