Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 156.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the period.

KORP opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.57. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

