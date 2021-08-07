Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $204.62 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.16 and a fifty-two week high of $213.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.44.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.