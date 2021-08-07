Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $204.62 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.16 and a fifty-two week high of $213.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.44.

