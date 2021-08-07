Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,945 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 434.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TME. decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

NYSE:TME opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.