Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 202 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.08.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

