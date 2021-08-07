Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

