Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.
Shares of FOXF stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.
In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
Featured Article: Beta
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.