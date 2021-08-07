Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $61.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genpact traded as high as $50.66 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 20.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Genpact by 138.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $20,937,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.