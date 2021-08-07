Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,966 ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ObsEva by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

OBSV stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83. ObsEva SA has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

