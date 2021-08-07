Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ra Medical Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 317,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 114,274 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMED stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.46. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 857.56% and a negative return on equity of 151.70%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

