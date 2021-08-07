Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

In other news, CEO Brian John sold 250,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $697,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard A. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $418,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 490,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,566 in the last ninety days.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

