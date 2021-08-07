Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.
Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.
Jupiter Wellness Company Profile
Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.
