Geoffrey Hill Purchases 500,000 Shares of American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) insider Geoffrey Hill acquired 500,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$48,500.00 ($34,642.86).

The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for thorium and uranium; base and precious metals; industrial minerals; copper; and cobalt. American Rare Earths Limited primarily focuses on its 100% owned La Paz Rare Earth Project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares comprising 107 unpatented lode mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

