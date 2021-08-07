Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Geron posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

GERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 961.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 74.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 70,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 215.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 59.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth $273,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GERN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 1,643,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,853. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

