GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

