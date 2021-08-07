Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18, reports. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million.

Shares of TSE GIL traded up C$1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 531,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,290. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -264.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

