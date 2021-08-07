Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by CIBC to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.40.
Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.84. 531,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,290. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$47.69.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
