Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by CIBC to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.84. 531,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,290. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$47.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

