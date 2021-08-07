Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.11 million, a PE ratio of -74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

