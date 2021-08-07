Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

