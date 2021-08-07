Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $290.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $235.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.55.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $258.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 166.65 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $259.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.54.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globant will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after buying an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globant by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,978,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.