Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $596,108.37 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00.

Shares of GL opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

