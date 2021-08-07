GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLYC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.