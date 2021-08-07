Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 8,647 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $85.52 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $96.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

