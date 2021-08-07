Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

