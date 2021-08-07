Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 170,331 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Model N worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

