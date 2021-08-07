Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,220 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTK. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

PRTK stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

