Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 83,898 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Universal Electronics worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $386,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Universal Electronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

