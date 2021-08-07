Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $1.62 Million Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 731,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at $2,362,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNGO opened at $6.32 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

