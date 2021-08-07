Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,908. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66.

