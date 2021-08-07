Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,277,000 after buying an additional 61,343 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,016,000 after buying an additional 43,085 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.79. 3,811,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.