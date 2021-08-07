Good Life Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.64. 13,547,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $192.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.