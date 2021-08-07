Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,823. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

