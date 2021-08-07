Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,649 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29.

